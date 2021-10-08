OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent in September. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 13.1 per cent (12.1)
_ Prince Edward Island 11.3 per cent (10.6)
_ Nova Scotia 8.0 per cent (7.8)
_ New Brunswick 9.3 per cent (9.3)
_ Quebec 5.7 per cent (5.8)
_ Ontario 7.3 per cent (7.6)
_ Manitoba 5.6 per cent (5.7)
_ Saskatchewan 6.3 per cent (7.0)
_ Alberta 8.1 per cent (7.9)
_ British Columbia 5.9 per cent (6.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.