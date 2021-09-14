Judge declares mistrial at trial of Backpage.com founders

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, former Backpage.com owners, James Larkin, left, and Michael Lacey wait on Capitol Hill in Washington to appear before a Senate hearing. A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the trial of the founders of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com on charges of facilitating prostitution and laundering money after deciding prosecutors had too many references to child sex trafficking in a case where no one faced such a charge. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)