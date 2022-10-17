Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, her mother, Noel Holmes, left, and father, Christian Holmes IV, arrive at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Sept. 1, 2022. On Monday, Oct. 17, disgraced Theranos CEO Holmes will play one of her last cards to avoid a prison sentence when a federal judge questions a key prosecution witness who expressed post-trial regrets about testimony that helped convince a jury to convict her for investor fraud.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)