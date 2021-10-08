Energy and financial sectors help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Friday after U.S. lawmakers temporarily averted a possible government debt default while investors waited for American jobs numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon

 AY

TORONTO - Gains in the energy and financial sectors nudged Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.53 points at 20,464.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.26 points at 34,809.20. The S&P 500 index was up 6.02 points at 4,405.78 while the Nasdaq composite was down 6.55 points at 14,647.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.29 cents US compared with 79.63 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.46 at US$79.76 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down six cents at US$5.62 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,759.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$4.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.