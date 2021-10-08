Energy and financial sectors help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Friday after U.S. lawmakers temporarily averted a possible government debt default while investors waited for American jobs numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon