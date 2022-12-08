K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip

FILE - Space flight participant Yusaku Maezawa attends a news conference ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 14, 2021. Maezawa said Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 that K-pop star TOP will be among the eight crew members who will join him on a flyby around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship next year. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP, File)