Shkreli ordered to return $64M, is barred from drug industry

FILE - Martin Shkreli leaves after appearance on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee, Feb. 4, 2016. A federal judge on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, ordered Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits he and his company reaped from inflating the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim and barred him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)