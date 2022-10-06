Venus Williams, Spike Lee set for Black Entrepreneurs Day

This combination photo shows, from left, Venus Williams at HISTORYTalks in Washington on Sept. 24, 2022, Shaquille O'Neal at Shaq's Fun House in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022, and Tracee Ellis Ross at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. Williams, O'Neal and Ellis Ross are among those set to participate in Black Entrepreneurs Day, founded and organized by “Shark Tank” panelist and FUBU chief executive Daymond John, will be held Oct. 27 at New York City's Apollo Theater and streamed live on social media. (AP Photo)