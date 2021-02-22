Commodity prices rise to lift TSX and help loonie to hit near three-year high

TORONTO - Rising commodity prices lifted the loonie to reach a near three-year high and propelled Canada's main stock index to a stronger start of the trading week.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 32.47 points to 18,416.74.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.37 points at 31,521.69. The S&P 500 index was down 30.21 points at 3,876.50, while the Nasdaq composite was down 341.42 points or 2.5 per cent at 13,533.05.
The Canadian dollar was unchanged at 79.28 cents US but hit a high of 79.50 cents US earlier in the day.
The April crude contract was up US$2.44 at US$61.70 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 5.5 cents at nearly US$2.94 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$31 at US$1,808.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 6.7 cents at US$4.14 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)