OPEC+ opens oil taps gradually as Russian war roils markets

FILE - The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA, April 8, 2020. Oil markets have been fluctuating over fears of lost supplies from Russia because of the war in Ukraine. But the alliance of OPEC members and allied oil-producing countries are likely to steer a steady course when they decide production levels at an online meeting Thursday. The OPEC+ alliance has been opening the taps only gradually to restore cuts made during the worst of the pandemic recession. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)