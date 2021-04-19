ABN AMRO pays multimillion fine in money laundering probe

The ABN AMRO head office is seen in the capital's business district, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, March 2, 2020. Dutch bank ABN AMRO has agreed to pay 480 million euros ($574 million) as part of a settlement with prosecutors who accused the state-owned bank of "serious shortcomings" in tackling money laundering, prosecutors and the bank said Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)