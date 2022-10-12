CNN reveals name, start date for new morning show

This combination of photos shows Poppy Harlow at the 11th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 17, 2017, left, CNN news anchor Don Lemon at the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute on New York on Dec. 12, 2021, center, and CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins during a live shot in front of the White House in Washington on July 25, 2018. Harlow, Lemon, and Collins will host “CNN This Morning,” set to debut Nov. 1. (AP Photo)