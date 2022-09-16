WestJet suspends number of routes out of Halifax this winter

WestJet is suspending a number of routes out of Halifax this winter.
The Calgary-based carrier will suspend flights between Halifax and Montreal as of Oct. 28.
Flights between Halifax and Sydney, N.S. will be suspended as of Nov. 15 and service routes between Halifax and Ottawa and Halifax and St. John's N.L. will end Jan. 8 and Jan. 10, respectively.
Non-stop flights from Halifax to Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto will remain in service throughout the winter, the airline said.
On Nov. 15, WestJet flights between Fredericton and Toronto, Charlottetown and Toronto and Quebec City and Toronto will be also be suspended, as confirmed earlier this summer.
“We understand this is disappointing news and we apologize for any disruption this caused our guests and communities,” said WestJet chief commercial officer, John Weatherill in a statement.
The company said affected customers were notified of the route suspensions and are able to book alternative travel arrangements or receive a refund.
There is no news yet on when service of the suspended routes will resume as WestJet continues to evaluate company growth against cost competitive roots and fleet growth.
Weatherill said the decision was difficult but will help in the long run, as the airline transitions more of its eastern routes to sun and leisure destinations.
Earlier this summer, WestJet announced its plan to focus future investments on Western Canada, where it has a large portion of the market share.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2022.