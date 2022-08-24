Rio Tinto raises offer for shares in Turquoise Hill it does not already own

Rio Tinto has raised its offer for the 49 per cent stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. that it does not already own. In this Nov. 7, 2009 file photo a worker shows a geological core sample containing copper and gold from the mine site to visitors at the Oyu Tolgoi mine site in Khanbogd village, Umnugobi province, Mongolia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Ganbat Namjilsangarav

 AW

TORONTO - Rio Tinto has raised its offer for the 49 per cent stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. that it does not already own.

Turquoise Hill holds a majority stake in the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia.

Under the new proposal, Rio Tinto is offering $40 in cash per Turquoise Hill share. The bid is up from an earlier offer of $34 per share that Turquoise Hill rejected.

Turquoise Hill shares were up $6.79 at $36.98 in early trading Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm says the offer provides full and fair value for Turquoise Hill shareholders.

Turquoise Hill owns a 66 per cent stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia. Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34 per cent interest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRQ)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.