First test production of plastic a milestone for Heartland Petrochemical Complex

The Heartland polypropylene plant in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., is shown in this undated handout photo. The $4.3-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex, which has been under construction northeast of Edmonton since 2018, has produced its first plastic pellets. Owner and operator Inter Pipeline Ltd. said Tuesday the newly commissioned facility has been producing test pellets steadily since late June, an important milestone en route to the expected start of full commercial operation sometime this fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Inter Pipeline