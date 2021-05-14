VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $13.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.
The coal mining company posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 50 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 9 cents.
