Janet Jackson doc, despite criticism, a hit for Lifetime

FILE - Janet Jackson arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York on March 29, 2019. This past weekend's Janet Jackson documentary was the most popular non-fiction show on Lifetime since its 'Surviving R. Kelly' documentary three years ago. The Nielsen company said roughly 4 million people watched on live television, digitally or on demand in the first few days it was out, numbers that are only expected to grow. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)