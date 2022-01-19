Celeb-heavy Los Angeles suburb gets tough on water wasters

An emergency spillway for the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District's reservoir stretches along the hillside in Westlake Village, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District's approach is one example of how water districts are pushing Californians to save as the drought continues despite a wet start to winter. Las Virgenes is installing a new metering system that gives people a real-time look at their water use. It's also lowering the threshold for penalizing wasters and threatening to restrict the flow of water for households that don't get their water use back under control. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)