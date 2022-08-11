Clinton initiative's NYC return includes Andres, Queen Rania

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton smiles as he plays a recording of Aretha Franklin on his phone during the funeral service for Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres, Jordan’s Queen Rania, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will help relaunch the Clinton Global Initiative in Sept. 2022, when the gathering of international dignitaries returns after six years. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)