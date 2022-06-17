Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood

Patrick Sipp, co-owner of Flying Pig Adventures, pets his dog, Bonnie, as employees Jackson Muller, right, and Christie Davis sit in a raft while Yellowstone National Park is closed due to historic flooding in Gardiner, Mont., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. "We're definitely a resilient company, we've got a very tough crew," Sipp said. "But it's devastating. You just hate seeing stuff like that in the community. We're just hoping that we can get back out there relatively soon." (AP Photo/David Goldman)