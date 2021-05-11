Ukraine charges Putin ally Medvedchuk with treason

FILE- In this photo taken on, Thursday, July 18, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest associates, Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, left, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia. Ukraine's Prosecutor General on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, has charged Medvedchuk with high treason, dealing a blow to Kremlin's lobby in Ukraine. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)