Olympic trials pique viewer interest in Tokyo Summer Games

Graphic designer Asao Tokolo, left, and graphic designers group GOO CHOKI PAR members Q Asaba, third from right, Kent Iitaka, second from right, and Rei Ishii, right, unveil their posters during a presentation event in Tokyo Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled two iconic posters hat will be used to promote the Tokyo 2020. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)