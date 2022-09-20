OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 7.0 per cent in August, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 6.4 per cent (6.9)

— Prince Edward Island: 8.3 per cent (9.5)

— Nova Scotia: 7.8 per cent (8.7)

— New Brunswick: 7.4 per cent (8.0)

— Quebec: 7.1 per cent (7.3)

— Ontario: 6.9 per cent (7.6)

— Manitoba: 8.0 per cent (8.8)

— Saskatchewan: 6.8 per cent (8.1)

— Alberta: 6.0 per cent (7.4)

— British Columbia: 7.3 per cent (8.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022 and was generated automatically.

