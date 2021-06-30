CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $285.6 million.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share.
The communications and media company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.
Shaw shares have climbed 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.92, a climb of 77% in the last 12 months.
