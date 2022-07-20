OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 8.1 per cent in June, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 8.2 per cent (8.0)
— Prince Edward Island: 10.9 per cent (11.1)
— Nova Scotia: 9.3 per cent (8.8)
— New Brunswick: 9.1 per cent (8.8)
— Quebec: 8.0 per cent (7.5)
— Ontario: 7.9 per cent (7.8)
— Manitoba: 9.4 per cent (8.7)
— Saskatchewan: 8.1 per cent (7.0)
— Alberta: 8.4 per cent (7.1)
— British Columbia: 7.9 per cent (8.1)
