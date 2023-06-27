Ivanka Trump dismissed from New York attorney general's fraud lawsuit against her father

FILE - Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel on July 23, 2014, in Washington. A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state's attorney general. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)