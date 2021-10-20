OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 4.4 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.4 per cent (4.8)
— Prince Edward Island: 6.3 per cent (6.3)
— Nova Scotia: 5.2 per cent (5.1)
— New Brunswick: 5.1 per cent (4.7)
— Quebec: 5.1 per cent (4.4)
— Ontario: 4.4 per cent (4.0)
— Manitoba: 4.7 per cent (4.4)
— Saskatchewan: 3.3 per cent (2.9)
— Alberta: 4.0 per cent (4.7)
— British Columbia: 3.5 per cent (3.5)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021