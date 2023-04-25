Professionals see less credibility, value on Twitter after Musk takeover

Professionals once saw the platform as a way to build networks, discover news, connect with others and disseminate trustworthy information in a hurry. They now feel they're inundated with misinformation and new Twitter policies they don't agree with every time they log on, but have yet to find a site that offers the same immediacy and connections to leave for. Twitter logos are displayed outside the company's offices in San Francisco on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Chiu