OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's July employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.4)

Employment rate: 62.0 per cent (62.2)

Participation rate: 65.6 per cent (65.7)

Number unemployed: 1,166,800 (1,147,100)

Number working: 20,166,400 (20,172,800)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.2 per cent (11.5)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.6 per cent (4.4)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.8 per cent (4.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

