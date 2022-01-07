Pixar's 'Turning Red' to debut directly on Disney+

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 7, 2017. The third straight Pixar feature film will go straight to Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. "Turning Red" will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, the studio said. Kareem Daniel, chairman of distribution for Disney, cited the pandemic and the slower recovery for family films at the box office. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)