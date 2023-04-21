'The Champagne of Beers' leaves French producers frothing

In this image provide by Comite Champagne, a worker dumps empty cans of Miller High Life beer into a machine to be crushed at the Westlandia plant in Ypres, Belgium, Monday, April 17, 2023. Belgian customs have destroyed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life advertised as the ″Champagne of beers” at the request of houses and growers of the bubbly beverage. (Comite Champagne via AP)