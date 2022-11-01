Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator ahead of midterms

FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio on Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)