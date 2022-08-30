Survey finds young people follow news, but without much joy

FILE - A woman checks her phone in Orem, Utah, on Nov. 14, 2019. A survey of people ages 16 to 40 finds that millennials and Generation Z follow the news, but they aren't that happy with what they're seeing. The study conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute says 79% of people follow news daily, contrary to perceptions that many are tuned out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)