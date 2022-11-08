Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California has become the most expensive ballot initiative fight in state history. Two rival proposals are pitting wealthy Native American tribes against FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling companies, in a contest over what could become the nation's most lucrative marketplace. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)