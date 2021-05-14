California is awash in tax revenue and budget reflects it

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to deliver his final budget proposal to the state Legislature. Newsom revealed his initial budget proposal in January. On Friday, May 14 he will update that proposal based on more than $100 billion in new money. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)