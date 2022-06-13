United Arab Emirates bans Pixar's 'Lightyear' from showing

FILE - This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, left, and Alisha Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, in a scene from the animated film "Lightyear," releasing June 17. The United Arab Emirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, banned the upcoming Pixar animated feature “Lightyear" from showing in movie theaters amid reports that the film includes a kiss between two female characters. (Disney/Pixar via AP, File)