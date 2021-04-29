How to apply for a refund from Transat for a cancelled or changed flight

Air Transat self service check-in kiosks are seen at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Travel company Transat AT Inc. says reimbursement for customers who have paid for flights that were scheduled to leave on or after Feb. 1, 2020 will begin immediately, following the announcement of a $700-million loan from the federal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson