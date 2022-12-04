As Musk is learning, content moderation is a messy job

FILE - Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Musk said during a presentation Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2022, that his Neuralink company is seeking permission to test its brain implant in people soon. Musk’s Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking brains to computers, efforts aimed at helping treat brain disorders, overcoming brain injuries and other applications. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)