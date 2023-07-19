Britain’s MI6 chief says his spies are using AI to disrupt flow of weapons to Russia

FILE - Richard Moore, the Chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, answers questions after giving his first public speech since becoming head of the organization, at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London on Nov. 30, 2021. Artificial intelligence will change the world of espionage, but it won’t replace the need for human spies, the head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency says in prepared remarks released Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)