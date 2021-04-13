J&J delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid clot fears in US

A box of Janssen vaccines is shown by pharmacist Zsolt Szenasi at a warehouse of Hungaropharma, a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesale company, in Budapest, Hungary, after the arrival of the first batch of the Johnson & Johnson, US, made one-dose vaccine against the new coronavirus in the country Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The first shopment contains 28 thousand doses of Janssen. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)