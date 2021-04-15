A $1.2 billion loss for Delta, but recovery is on the radar

FILE - In this May 14, 2020 file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines says it lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter, but the airline thinks it can by profitable by late summer unless there's a resurgence of COVID-19. Delta reported the results on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)