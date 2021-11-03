WHO authorizes Indian-made COVID vaccine, months into use

FILE - A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine at a health center in Garia , South 24 Pargana district, India, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The World Health Organization has granted an emergency use license to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot that was authorized by the country’s regulators long before advanced testing was completed to prove it was safe and effective. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)