CPA Canada says provincial organizations severing ties over governance disagreements

TORONTO - The organization representing chartered professional accountants across Canada says it was blindsided by news Tuesday that two of its provincial counterparts have decided to part ways amid disagreements over how best to govern the profession.
CPA Canada announced Tuesday evening that two provincial bodies, CPA Ontario and CPA Quebec, decided to sever ties with their national counterpart.
The two provincial organizations announced their decisions in separate press releases, saying this would enable them to better support members.
CPA Canada president and CEO Pamela Steer says the provincial bodies made the move over ongoing discussions about the governance structure of the national organization, saying they are seeking stronger representation at the national board.
The national group is calling upon the provincial organizations to re-engage and work with a conciliator, as well as establish a clear timeline.
CPA Canada was created in 2013 to unify the various professional accounting organizations across the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.