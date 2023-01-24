Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025

A Ugandan worker from China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), a contractor for China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), walks on the drilling rig at the Kingfisher oil field on the shores of Lake Albert in the Kikuube district of western Uganda Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Oil drilling began Tuesday at the Chinese-operated oil field and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, a government official said. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)