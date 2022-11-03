Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?

FILE - The Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer in Sausalito, Calif., on Monday, April 25, 2022. Elon Musk wants to change how Twitter doles out its checkmark badges for verified accounts. While the “blue check” is at times viewed as an elite status symbol for the rich and famous, its purpose has always been to ensure that the people and accounts tweeting are who they say they are. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)