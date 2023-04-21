White House recruits Edward Lee as state dinner guest chef

FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Lea Salonga arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk will entertain guests after Wednesday's dinner program. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)