Employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March

FILE - Job hunters line up for interviews at an employment fair sponsored by the New York State Department of Labor, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Just four months ago, city lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to require many ads for jobs in the nation's most populous city to include salary ranges, in the name of giving job applicants — particularly women and people of color — a better shot at fair pay. But on the cusp of implementing the measure, lawmakers voted Thursday to postpone it for five months after employers waved red flags, though businesses didn't get some other changes they wanted. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)