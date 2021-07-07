Centerra Gold files additional claims in arbitration relating to seized Asian mine

A view of the Kumtor gold mine, in Kumtor 350 kilometers east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, May 28, 2021. Centerra Gold Inc. says it has filed additional claims in binding arbitration against the government of the Kyrgyz Republic and asserted claims against the state-owned entity Kyrgyzaltyn JSC in response to the expropriation of the Kumtor Mine in the central Asian country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Vladimir Voronin