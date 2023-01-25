Justin Bieber sells rights to 'Baby,' rest of music catalog

FILE - Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Bieber's publishing rights, copyright ownership and all rights to his entire music catalog are now under Hipgnois. The deal reportedly cost $200 million which is one of the biggest sales for a musician as young as Bieber, who is 28 years old. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)