Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30% drop in payments to state

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco and stock market officials celebrate the debut of Aramco's initial public offering on the Riyadh Stock Market, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Aramco paid the Saudi government 30% less in taxes in 2020, the company reported Monday, March 22, 2021, as the region’s largest economy grapples with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices. Despite Aramco’s steep losses, the company managed to keep its dividend pledge to shareholders by taking on a ballooning amount of debt. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)