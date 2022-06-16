Statistics Canada says wholesale sales down 0.5 per cent in April to $79.8 billion

A pile of cedar planks is seen at a lumber yard Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in Montreal. Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.4 per cent to $64.1 billion in March. Statistics Canada says wholesale sales fell 0.5 per cent in April to $79.8 billion as the miscellaneous goods and the building materials and supplies subsectors posted the largest declines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson